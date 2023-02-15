Zee5 launches ‘5x Thank You’ campaign to celebrate fifth anniversary

Zee5, a video streaming platform, has kickstarted a week-long campaign ‘5x Thank You’ to celebrate five years of its existence. As part of this campaign, audiences will enjoy access to over 15 premium SVOD content across languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Punjabi, and Marathi for free.



A host of titles will also be made available at zero cost along with 30 new additions to Zee5’s World Hits Library. Further, there will be a mobile only offer available at Rs 399.



“ZEE5 was launched five years back with a vision to take Zee into its next phase of growth through leveraging the rapidly growing digital ecosystem to bring audiences extensive content choices and enhanced viewing experiences across screens. The appetite for digital content with advancements in emerging technologies has catapulted the demand for OTT content, paving the way for us to step into our next phase of growth with a robust content-led digital-first strategy.” said Amit Goenka, president – digital businesses and platforms, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL).

“Our investments on content development increased significantly as well, as we strengthened our regional presence making inroads into the smaller pockets of India. Charting the next course for ZEE5, we will focus on producing good-quality stories, enhanced viewing experiences, creative collaborations, and increased choices for our viewers.” Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said.



Hosted by RJ Abhinav, this show titled ZEE5 5X Thank You Special will show fans their favourite stars in a never-seen-before avatar with them reacting to some of their over-the-top scenes, engaging in fun team games and dares, sharing their journey and life stories with ZEE5 and more, a statement from the company said.

“We’ve been trailblazers on multiple fronts in the US, shooting ahead to category leadership in the shortest time. And the biggest testimony of our success is the love we get from our diaspora audiences on the back of our content offering and tech innovations.” said Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global.

