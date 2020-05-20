ZEE5 India’s CEO Tarun Katial to head IAMAI’s digital entertainment committee

Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom 18 Digital Ventures has been named the new vice chairman

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) – Digital Entertainment Committee has appointed Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India as the chairman of the association. Katial takes over the role from Ajit Mohan, managing director, Facebook India. Moreover, Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom 18 Digital Ventures has been named the new vice chairman succeeding Uday Sodhi, Senior Partner, Kurate Digital Consulting.

The digital entertainment sector, similar to the rest of the economy, is going through challenging times due to COVID-19, Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India. “At IAMAI, our immediate task at hand would be to seek support from the Government, policymakers, local authorities to resume production activities at the earliest. This would go a long way in supporting various supply chain linkages, citizen’s livelihood and contribution to the national exchequer.”

Over the last few days owing to the lockdown situation, IAMAI has been in communication with MEITY, MIB and MHA as the liaison between the industry and Government officials. The association has earlier communicated to the officials about the collective efforts taken by the sector to assuage the impact of lockdown, and suggested an industry SoP for the sector to resume operations post lockdown.

Established in 2004, The Internet and Mobile Association of India [IAMAI] represents the entire gamut of digital businesses in India. The association is registered under the Societies Act and is a recognized charity in Maharashtra. With a membership of nearly 300 Indian and overseas companies, and with offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, the association works towards charting a growth path for the digital industry in India.

The Digital Entertainment Committee at IAMAI represents members of the video on demand and audio on demand companies such as Netflix, Zee5, Prime Video, Hotstar, Sony Liv, Viacom18, RJio Studios, MX Player, Hungama, Discovery, Hoichoi, Arre, Hooq, Gaana, Saavn, Flickstree among others.

