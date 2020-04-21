ZEE5 India brings Rajeev Dhal on board as the chief revenue officer

Rajeev Dhal will succeed Taranjeet Singh who was the chief revenue office and business head- new projects since October, 2018.

Video streaming app ZEE5 has appointed Rajeev Dhal as the chief revenue officer. Rajeev Dhal will succeed Taranjeet Singh who was the chief revenue office and business head- new projects since October, 2018. In his new role, Dhal will be responsible for achieving and delivering revenue growth through advertising sales and operations for ZEE5 India. He will be reporting directly to Tarun Katial, CEO of ZEE5.

According to Tarun Katial, from delivering content in 12 Indian languages to being available across the spectrum of devices to launching new product offerings within the ZEE5 app, the OTT platform has made itself a consumer’s go-to entertainment super-app. “The strength of our business and the momentum experienced in the last two years of our existence have made us a leader in the video streaming space. With Rajeev Dhal’s appointment, we are confident that with his extensive amount of experience and his inclusive leadership skills, he will be able to guide the ad sales and operations function to the next stage of our growth in India,” he added.

Taranjeet Singh played a key role in setting up the advertisement revenue stream and played an instrumental role in framing the architecture of the industry’s first Ad Stack. During his tenure, he has helped build and drive the sales and sales support teams of ZEE5 India. “In Taranjeet Singh, we had a man with undying passion to contribute to the overall Ad Sales business and simultaneously, adding value to the brands who were advertising on our platform. His relentless efforts in putting together the Ad-suite model is an industry first and has encouraged brands to leverage the massive reach of our platform to reach out to audiences across the country,” Katial stated,

With a career spanning over two decades, Rajeev Dhal has worked in the leadership position across a wide range of media and consumer internet companies. Prior to the appointment, he was responsible for the revenue function at SHAREit. As the CRO of SHAREit he has established teams and revenue across India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa. Prior to that, he was heading monetisation at Dailyhunt where besides establishing a strong revenue function he has also built awareness and demand for Indic language advertising across all leading brands and agencies. In the last 13 years he has led four start-ups from scratch to scalable revenue models.

