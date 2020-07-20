ZEE5 India brings Manish Kalra on board as senior vice president and business head, AVOD

According to Manish Kalra, successful businesses are built by teams with a solid understanding of customer behavior and have a customer first approach.

Streaming platform ZEE5 has appointed Manish Kalra to lead their advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) service as senior vice president and business head. The move is in line with the platform’s strategy to drive the next stage of growth. In his new role, Kalra will be responsible for overall AVOD business, developing the platform and content marketing strategy including, strategy for user acquisition and retention campaigns, partnerships and alliances for distribution and consumption of the AVOD content on the platform and driving overall growth. According to Kalra, successful businesses are built by teams with a solid understanding of customer behavior and have a customer first approach.

With over 19 years of experience in the online business and marketing space, Manish Kalra has worked in various key roles across online organisations such as Amazon, MakeMyTrip.com, Craftsvilla.com and Homeshop18. Kalra holds a Master’s in Business Administration from XLRI, Jamshedpur and a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.

ZEE5 India is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a global media and entertainment company. With content across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi, ZEE5 is home to 1.25 lakh hours of on-demand content and over 100 live TV channels. The platform brings together the best of Originals, Indian and International Movies and TV Shows, Music, Kids content, Cineplays, Live TV and Health and Lifestyle content all in one single destination. ZEE5 offers unique features such as 11 navigational languages, content download option, seamless video playback and Voice Search.

Read Also: Parle Agro’s Nadia Chauhan on the marketing strategy which brands need to follow in the time of Covid-19

Read Also: GREY Group’s Sandipan Bhattacharyya on the relationship between brands and agencies during Covid-19

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook