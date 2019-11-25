ZEE5 Global appoints DMS as its ad sales partner for the Middle East market

The platform launched across 190 countries in October 2018 with content across 12 languages

Online video streaming platform ZEE5 appoints DMS, the digital arm of Choueiri Group, as its exclusive media representative for the Middle East market. ZEE5’s content caters to the South Asian diaspora in the Middle East as well as to the local population that loves Bollywood movies. The platform offers over 100,000 hours of content. The library has over 2000 movies including latest blockbusters, exclusive Originals, TV shows and more across 17 languages (including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali and Marathi). ZEE5 also packs streams over 60 Live TV channels, making it a completely integrated entertainment offering. The platform follows a hybrid-free as well as paid-pricing model.

According to Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global, the tie up with DMS is part and parcel of this drive to make ZEE5 a premier advertising platform for regional advertisers in the market.

“As video content leaders in their own respective right, we are confident that ZEE5 will be able to extend unmatched audience engagement opportunities to regional brands,” Michel Malkoun, chief operating officer, DMS, said.

ZEE5 is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a global Media and Entertainment powerhouse. The platform launched across 190 countries in October 2018 with content across 12 languages; Hindi, English, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati & Punjabi, and now houses content across five international languages as well i.e. Malay, Thai, Bahasa, German and Russian.

Digital Media Services (DMS) was incorporated in 2010 as the official digital media arm of Choueiri Group. Today, the company extends a premium portfolio of online/mobile offerings, which reaches 140 million unique browsers, generating 1.2 billion page views and serve over 3.8 billion ad impressions per month. Aligned with Choueiri Group’s commitment to and focus on digital, DMS received a brand makeover in April 2017, which expresses its unique strength as the true voice of independent publishers.