ZEE5 expands partnership with Airtel to provide free access to the OTT’s content library

The offer for Airtel Thanks customers will be available from May 4, 2020 to July 12, 2020

Video streaming platform ZEE5 has entered into a strategic partnership with Bharti Airtel to provide free unlimited access to its content library as part of their exclusive ‘Thanks’ benefits. With this partnership, Airtel Thanks customers will be able to access the entire catalogue of ZEE5 premium content without having to pay any subscription charges.

According to Manpreet Bumrah, business development and commercial head, ZEE5 India, ZEE5 offers various content types, genres across 12 different languages. “Having established ourselves as an entertainment super-app of India, with the largest catalogue of content, we have captivated audiences across geographies and demographics. We are looking to expand our reach through this partnership with Airtel as we will leverage synergies between the brands and further bolster our presence across the country. We are certain that the plethora of choices we offer will keep the Airtel customers highly entertained throughout this summer,” he added.

The offer for Airtel Thanks customers will be available from May 4 to July 12, 2020. Airtel Thanks is now one of the largest REWARDS programs in India and offers a truly differentiated experience to our loyal customers, Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing officer, Bharti Airtel said. “With ZEE, we aim to bring high quality premium video content to our customers as part of the expanding Thanks Rewards,” he further stated.

Airtel Thanks is the flagship customer program of Bharti Airtel Limited- a global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa. The program is designed to deliver exclusive rewards and is tiered in its offering – Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each tier opens a whole new set of benefits for Airtel customers. The benefits are powered by Airtel’s strong partnerships, which go from premium content, device protection and much more.

