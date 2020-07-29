ZEE5 emerged as the ninth most downloaded video streaming apps in June: Sensor Tower

ZEE5 registered 4.16 million downloads

Indian OTT platform ZEE5 emerged as the ninth most downloaded streaming app worldwide in June 2020 according to the Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform. Interestingly, despite being the sixth most downloaded streaming app on Google Play, the over-the-top (OTT) platform could not make it to Apple’s App Store top 10 list. ZEE5 registered 4.16 million downloads. Out of which, 3.5 million were from India. As per the report, India, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates make up for more than 96% of its market share.

Meanwhile, YouTube was the most downloaded streaming app worldwide for June 2020 with close to 25 million installs, registered a 12.2% increase from June 2019. The countries with the most installs of the app during this period were the United States at 17.1% of its total downloads and India at 11.2%. Standing at the second place, Netflix witnessed 20.8 million installs, which represented a 33.8% increase from June 2019. The countries with the largest number of Netflix installs were the US at 16.3%, followed by Brazil at 11.5%. Amazon Prime Video, YouTube Kids, and Twitch rounded out the top five most installed streaming apps worldwide for the month.

Homegrown video streaming platform Hotstar, now Disney+ Hotstar emerged as the tenth most downloaded application on Google Play. Meanwhile, Disney+ was the eight most downloaded application overall.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited rolled out Zee5 in 2018 with localised and relatable content for the Indian audience. The platform offers content across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi. As per the company, it has over 1.25 lakh hours of on-demand content and over 100 live TV channels.

