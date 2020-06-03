ZEE5 celebrates eccentricity with new brand campaign “Atrangi Dekho. Atrangi Raho”

The new SVOD campaign ‘Atrangi Dekho. Atrangi Raho’, celebrates the very eccentric identity that an individual parades by challenging the status quo,

ZEE5 has launched a new brand campaign for its ZEE5 Premium offering titled ‘Atrangi Dekho. Atrangi Raho’. Through the campaign the over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform celebrates eccentricity of audience choices pertaining to their life decisions and content that they consume. The campaign will be aired on the brand’s digital platforms as well as on TV. The new SVOD campaign ‘Atrangi Dekho. Atrangi Raho’, celebrates the very eccentric identity that an individual parades by challenging the status quo, Rahul Maroli, senior vice president and head SVOD, ZEE5 India, said. “We want to reimagine content by our unique storytelling approach which reflects the intrinsic fabric of our culture. India lives in their languages and ZEE5, through its bespoke and premium content offering in 12 Indian languages, wants to cater to all such audiences,” he added.

Created by What’s Your Problem, the campaign attempts to narrate the reality that, in an increasingly connected environment, where great ideas flow each minute, today all of us have access to a creatively charged world. A world where individuality and quirks are celebrated. And this change in mindset is a result of the vast spectrum of content we have. “While executing the film it was important that we captured the inherent coolness or Atranginess in every possible way; the cast, the music, the writing, the attitude. The idea is also to tie up with people connected to the large Zee family, innovatively as influencers, to reach out to the Atrangi in all of us, “Amit Akali, managing partner and CCO, What’s Your Problem, explained.

ZEE5 is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a global Media and Entertainment powerhouse. With content across 12 languages such as English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi, ZEE5 is home to 1.25 lakh hours of On Demand Content and over 100 live TV channels. The platform brings together the best of Originals, Indian and International Movies and TV Shows, Music, Kids content, Cineplays, Live TV and Health and Lifestyle content all in one single destination.

