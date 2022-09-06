scorecardresearch

ZEE5 becomes exclusive OTT partner for Mumbaicha  Raja

Keeping the consumer sentiments and festivities in mind, ZEE5 has partnered with the Mumbaicha Raja to livestream the rituals straight from the pandal, on the ZEE5 app

Written by BrandWagon Online
ZEE5 features an extensive AVOD content slate for its Marathi audiences

Over-the-top streaming platform ZEE5 India has become exclusive OTT partner to livestream the festivities of Ganesh Galli’s Mumbaicha Raja. With this, the devotees across the nation can watch the rituals from the comfort of their homes on the ZEE5 app.

For Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India, being a consumer-first brand, ZEE5 has always prioritised customer preferences. “We have been constantly ramping up our AVOD content line-up with innovative and quality releases, the response to which has been encouraging so far and we will continue to steadily expand and invest in new experiences for our AVOD audiences,” he added.

ZEE5 features an extensive AVOD content slate for its Marathi audiences with hit titles such as Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, Man Udu Udu Zhala, Lagira Zhala Jee, Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji and many more specially curated narratives that the audiences across the country can enjoy.

As an AVOD offering, it reinforces our focus to take personalised, premium quality content pan-India, Abhirup Datta, head – AVOD marketing, ZEE5 India, said. “We are looking forward to bringing Mumbaicha Raja to devotees across the nation to celebrate Ganpati as millions of viewers immerse themselves in this auspicious festival. We are thankful to the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal who has partnered with us in our endeavour to take Bappa into millions of Indian homes. As the festivities begin, we have a range of engaging content offerings in the pipeline on ZEE5 that will keep the audiences hooked and entertained for this festive season,” he added.

ZEE5 is India’s one of the largest homegrown video streaming platforms and the multilingual storyteller for millions of entertainment seekers. ZEE5 stems from the stable of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL). It offers an expansive and diverse library of content comprising over 3,500 films; 1,750 TV shows, 700 originals and over five lakhs hours of on-demand content.

