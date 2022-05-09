ZEE5 announces content slate of more than 80 titles for 2022

ZEE5 has unveiled its content slate for 2022 with more than 80 titles spanning across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali. The slate encompasses over 40 original shows and more than 40 movies. In line with its content strategy, ZEE5’s vision is to narrate stories and cater to every consumer cohort across the country. As part of the approach, ZEE5 has announced collaborations with production houses such as BBC Studios, Applause Entertainment, The Viral Fever (TVF), along with cinematic personalities such as Vetrimaaran, Prakash Raj, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj Manjule amongst others.

The response that Indian OTT viewers have given to ZEE5 has encouraged it to curate a slate that caters and connects to the audiences across India, Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India, said. “As a consumer-first brand, we have invested in expanding our creative pool bringing India’s diverse stories closer to the people across the nation and to the global audience. The growth has a significant share coming in from the regional markets, as we bolstered our presence in South and Punjab. We have increased our investments with a concerted focus on regional content as we stand open to partnerships with global studios, independent creators, and premium content production houses across regions and languages. At ZEE5, the vision has been to be the platform of choice and I am certain the 2022 slate will address the varied interests of today’s audience,” he added.

The slate of Hindi originals includes, TAJ, Duranga, Abhay 3, Pitchers 2, Sunflower 2, Tripling 3, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2, and Rangbaaz 3, among many more. The platform will also feature the digital release of The Kashmir Files, Jhund and Attack to name a few. Additionally, the content slate comprises a line-up of regionals such as Anantham and Gaalivaana along with some shows and movies in Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali such as Nilamellam Ratham, Fingertip S2, Paper Rocket Recce Kinnerasaani, Yaar Anmulle Returns, Fuffad Ji, and Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal, Shikarpur, Raktakarabi and Swetkali.

For Punit Misra, president, content and international markets, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, over the last couple of years, the OTT ecosystem has undergone a significant transition due to constantly evolving consumer preferences and consumption patterns. “At ZEE5, our #SoulToScreen approach continues to be a pillar in conceptualising the content slate for various markets and designing our content strategy,” he stated.

ZEE5’s endeavour has been to narrate stories, and expand the canvas of entertainment, a strategy aimed to cater to its multiple consumer cohorts, Nimisha Pandey, chief content officer, Hindi Originals, ZEE5, said. “We have begun 2022 with encouraging audience response for Mithya, Love Hostel, Abhay 3, and Bloody Brothers to name a few. At ZEE5, we are obsessive about new ideas, narratives and working with creators who are passionate about their craft. Our slate for 2022 encompasses all of this and much more, and we are confident of raising the entertainment quotient as we move forward,” she added.

