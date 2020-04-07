ZEE urges people to stay at home with #HumAndarCoronaBahar campaign

The campaign went live on April 6, 2020 across all channels of ZEE

Zee Entertainment Enterprises in collaboration with Lowe Lintas has rolled out a #HumAndarCoronaBahar campaign to encourage more and more viewers to stay at home and keep the Coronavirus out. The campaign has been #FilmedFromHome and was developed and completely made by people working from home. The campaign went live on April 6, 2020 across all channels of ZEE in all the regions and is also being aired aggressively on social media platforms with some video edits of show and movie footage showing characters who are about to step out retracing their steps back inside.

According to Prathyusha Agarwal, chief consumer officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), as country’s leading media network that reaches 588 million individuals every week across the length and breadth of Bharat in the boli they understand, Zee aims stay committed to the cause of fighting the spread of the virus and supporting the authorities’ efforts. “After urging for a behavioral change to wash hands for 30 seconds through our #BreakTheCoronaOutbreak initiative and uniting the country to pause and applaud the essential services’ workers during the Janta Curfew, we are now deploying the strength of our network to encourage every viewer to not venture out and stay at home with their families through #HumAndarCoronaBahar Initiative,” she added.

With all the film and content production being suspended and everyone adopting to the new norm of ‘working from home’, the film was shot on a DSLR inside a house and all the post-production work of editing, grading, music and voices were all done by different artists from their respective homes – without the need to step out – truly demonstrating that desperate times calls for extraordinary measures.

“To establish the need of staying at home impactfully, the film uses the very device of footwear, that stands for heading outdoors. Hence we portrayed a conversation between a family where each person is represented by his/her footwear. Keeping the stay at home idea at the center, the film has completely been shot and executed from home,” Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas, said.

