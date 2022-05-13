ZEE unveils its Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has launched its Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. Inaugurated by the chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, the centre is sprawling at 80,000 feet and will be the Company’s epicentre to build a strong cohort of tech, data and talent.

For decades, the state of Karnataka has maintained its position as the technology capital of the country and Bengaluru, its capital city, has now become the Silicon Valley of the nation, Basavaraj Bommai, chief minister of Karnataka, said. “The ecosystem that Bengaluru has created, is difficult to replicate and has been created by none other than the citizens of the city. I am confident that the Technology and Innovation Centre set up by ZEE will help to accelerate the growth prospects of the state. Public – private partnership is essential for the growth and long term success of any state and we will ensure that we walk shoulder to shoulder with ZEE in this journey,” he added.

According to the company, through the capabilities being built at this centre, Zee intends to leverage behavioural and derived data to personalise content and delivery, thereby increasing its reach across platforms. The centre will build the metaverse network for the company with the help of AR, VR and NFT led delivery models and will focus on a futuristic tech stack which will enable omnipresent delivery of entertainment across platforms.

“At the Tech and Innovation Centre, we are building the ability for ZEE to leverage digital technologies to improve our reach and engage our customers anytime, anywhere across all devices. We have been a frontrunner in creating engaging content for more than 1.3 billion viewers and are currently focused on building Web 3.0 entertainment platforms. This Centre will build the metaverse future of ZEE including AR, VR, NFTs and relevant data models to our digital platforms,” Nitin Mittal, president – technology and data, ZEE, stated.

For ZEE, its people-focussed approach has been an integral part of its evolution into a global content company with presence in over 190 countries offering quality content across multiple platforms and languages reaching over 1.3 billion viewers. As part of the ZEE 4.0 strategy, the company aims to enhance and widen its digital footprint, as it continues to cater to the global community and redefine the future of entertainment by leveraging an innovation-led, technology-centric strategy.

