Zee TV rolls out 360 degree marketing activities for its upcoming show Sanjog

Zee TV has rolled out 360 degree marketing and PR drive across the country for the launch of its new show Sanjog. On August 17th, Sanjog was also unveiled in front of pan-India media at a mega launch event in Mumbai amidst a Rajasthani set-up along with an authentic ambience to give everyone the true flavour of the show, its theme, culture, and traditions.

The highlight of the initiative was poetry narrated by Priya Malik, alongside Sanjog’s lead star Kamya Punjabi, on the special bond between a mother and her child. The poem ‘Maa’ basically captures the essence of the show and the understanding of motherhood in a heartfelt, recital construct. Malik has herself composed the poem and the beautiful narration was produced by UnErase Poetry.

By way of another interesting initiative that is grabbing eyeballs across social media, popular television actor Sakshi Tanwar had a candid coffee table chat with the leading ladies of the show – Shefali Sharma and Kamya Punjabi. Sakshi, who has been a loving mother of television for years, spoke to Shefali and Kamya about the special bond mothers have with their children. They also spoke about the show’s unique storyline and the differentiated characters and the message the show tries to send across. The heart-to-heart talk amongst these three women cannot be missed!

In line with the show’s core premise of real motherhood being based on caregiving and upbringing rather than biological birth, Zee TV also invited a group of foster children from SOS Children’s Villages India, India’s largest self-implementing NGO in the field of securing wholesome childcare and development, to meet with our leads – Amrita (Shefali Sharma), Gauri (Kamya Punjabi) at the show’s press conference. The actors interacted with the children and their foster-mothers, heard their heart-warming journeys out and pampered them with a lot of love, admiration, and surprise gifts, making the day even more special for them.

Zee TV, over the past three decades, has emerged as a broadcaster that brings its viewers stories that touch upon subjects close to their hearts and introduces them to characters they fall in love with.

