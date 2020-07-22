Zee TV awards social media mandate to TheSmallBigIdea

The social media mandate was awarded to TheSmallBigIdea post a multi-agency pitch

Digital marketing agency, TheSmallBigIdea has won the social media mandate for Hindi general entertainment channel Zee TV. Moreover, further strengthening TheSmallBigIdea’s entertainment portfolio, Zee TV has appointed the agency as its partner of choice for media and entertainment brands in India. The social media mandate was awarded to TheSmallBigIdea post a multi-agency pitch which saw participation from several other leading digital marketing consultancies.

“We have a very strong entertainment portfolio, with which comes a very strong understanding of the category. With ACE, our propriety analytical tool, we have ear marked key strategic directions with the team at Zee and are positive of achieving it,” Harikrishnan Pillai, co-founder and CEO, TheSmallBigIdea, said.

As a part of its mandate, TheSmallBigIdea will reinforce Zee TV’s existing presence on social media platforms and will aim at creating a distinct social positioning for the channel and its shows thus setting it apart from its competitors. TheSmallBigIdea’s analytics tool ACE will help in storytelling through social, enterprise and ancillary research driven data. It will also make use of gamification through some of Zee TV’s most adored and followed characters, to keep its audience engaged and build affinity.

TheSmallBigIdea brings to the table strong data-centric strategic and creative expertise in the social media space, Krithika Sriram, marketing head, Zee TV, said. “We are growing exponentially and as we further strengthen our content offering, it is imperative for us to have the right partners on board to further propel this growth. We’re looking forward to working closely with TheSmallBigIdea to help us drive deeper engagement with our audiences across markets,” she added.

TheSmallBigIdea is a full services digital marketing agency that provides services such as social media management, video content production, digital media planning and buying, social listening and ORM services, augmented and virtual reality amongst other ancillary marketing services.

Read Also: Wavemaker India wins the media mandate for Chumbak

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook