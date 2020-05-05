Zee Studios’ Abhishek Vyas joins Netflix India

According to sources, Vyas will start working for Netflix India today.

Netflix India has brought on Abhishek Vyas board to strengthen its original films business. Vyas will work closely with Aashish Singh, director – original film, Netflix India. Prior to this, Vyas worked as head producer, feature films in Zee Studios. According to sources, Abhishek Vyas has joined Netflix India today.

With over 10 years of work experience, Abhishek Vyas started his career with CNBC TV18 in the marketing department for two years. In 2011, he joined Star India, where he worked for three years. In 2015, he joined Eros International as senior producer and was responsible for analysing scripts, pre-production, brand management, concept research and testing, production and budgeting of films, running a writers lab for new film concepts, film marketing, liasoning with the film crew (writers, directors and actors) and managing projects from scripting to release.

Abhishek Vyas joined Zee Studios in 2018 has head producer of feature films where he produced box office hits such as Manikarnika, Good Newz, among others.

Read Also: TikTok’s #MatKarForward initiative aims to raise awareness on sharing content online

Read Also: Google steps up on ad policies; blocks 2.7 billion bad ads, 1.2 million publisher accounts in 2019

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook