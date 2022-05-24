ZEE signs global media rights’ contract with UAE’s T20 League

UAE’s T20 League has signed a long-term global media rights’ contract with global media and entertainment company ZEE. The League will air exclusively on ZEE’s linear channels and its over-the-top (OTT) platform ZEE5, in India and across the world.

UAE’s T20 League is a professional cricket tournament comprising six teams competing in a 34-match competition, including Reliance Industries Limited, Adani Sportsline, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lancer Capital, GMR Group and Capri Global. Nothing can be more satisfying than to have a credible broadcast partner like ZEE associated with the league, Khalid Al Zarooni, chairman, UAE’s T20 League, said. “We are very confident that ZEE has the strength of viewership to take our league to unmatched levels,” he added.

ZEE’s strong global presence across 190 countries will help build the reach and resonance for the league with viewers and partners. With immense synergies between its businesses and a holistic approach for advertisers and distribution partners, ZEE will engage fans through a multi-platform strategy taking the league to more than 100 million households.

UAE T20 League matches will air across ZEE’s 10 linear channels in the Hindi speaking markets (HSM), South and East regions in English, Hindi, and Tamil languages. The league will also be simultaneously streamed live on ZEE5, and on radio globally.

According to Rahul Johri, president, business, South Asia, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, league is already attracting cricket stars and team franchisees. “ZEE is committed to use the strength of its platforms to take UAE’s T20 League to audiences in India and across the globe,” he added.

