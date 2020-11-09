ZEE saw advertisers making a steady return in Q2 : ‘The Inside Story’

ZEE5 registered 54.7 million monthly active users (MAU) in September 2020 and saw a 36% quarter-to-quarter rise in time spent on the platform with 152 minutes per user in a month.

Television advertising is bouncing back despite witnessing a massive slump during lockdown. Zee network saw 32% rise in active advertisers in Q2 as opposed to the lockdown period, according to the Q2 FY21 edition of ‘The Inside Story’. Zee claims to have retained 40% of their advertising on TV even as they registered a temporary dip in numbers during the time of the lockdown. As per the report, ZEE focused on growth and launched two new channels –Ze Vajwa and Zee Zest– in the second quarter of FY21.

“The second quarter has witnessed a healthy rebound in advertising spends, growth in subscription revenues, as well as viewership uptick across platforms. We are expecting swifter recovery during Q3 and getting back to growth from Q4 onwards. While we are committed to growing our EBITDA margins, our aspiration is to get back to being a highly profitable company. Our path to making this possible stands defined in the steps we continue to take,” Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), said.

Meanwhile, ZEEL’s online video streaming app ZEE5 registered 54.7 million monthly active users (MAU) in September 2020 and saw a 36% quarter-to-quarter rise in time spent on the platform with 152 minutes per user in a month. In addition to the platform building its original content library with films such as Pareeksha, Mee Raqsam, and Atkan Chatkan, ZEE5 also partnered with Eduauraa, a premium digital learning platform, to democratise education in the country by improving access and affordability. “ZEE5’s collaboration with Eduauraa will help it reach 75 million households countrywide. It will help close the gap left by poor quality education and the inability to spend on tuition classes,” the report stated.

Zee Music Company (ZMC), on the other hand, maintained its position as the second most subscribed Indian music channel on YouTube with a subscriber base of 62 million. In Q2 FY21, the company released 120 non-film songs across nine languages and garnered 8.7 billion

views on YouTube for the period between July 1 and September 20, 2020.

