Zee Sarthak partners with L&K Saatchi and Saatchi on the Raja Parba festival of Odisha

Zee Sarthak partnered with L&K Saatchi and Saatchi on Raja Parba, a three-day celebration of womanhood that likens the menstrual cycle of the earth to that of a woman.

To spread this much-needed awareness, and to prioritise women’s menstrual health, Zee Sarthak launched Naali Bindu, a project that aims to distribute free pads and making menstrual hygiene available for all.

“We have announced the launch of the Naali Bindu campaign in tandem with the Raja Prabo festival to spread awareness about women’s right to menstrual hygiene. With another unique way of leveraging its reach and popularity, we have launched a hard-hitting film centered around the girl child’s education. This one-of-its-kind film urges everyone to be the ‘Red Friend’ to another less fortunate girl and help her from missing school for five days every month,” Prateek Seal, Chief channel officer, ZEE Sarthak, said.

Through a film, Zee Saarthak prioritises that many girls in Odisha cannot attend school regularly due to a lack of menstrual hygiene. Using the device of a notebook with blank pages as a metaphor, Zee goes on to show how many girls’ education remains incomplete due to approximately five missed days of school per month. The film ends with a call-to-action, asking the viewer to become a ‘Red Friend’ by donating to the Naali Bindu website and helping a girl in need.

“We saw this as a great opportunity to collaborate with Zee Sarthak to address a huge need. Zee Sarthak’s Naali Bindu, Raja Parba and a data point that was aching for expression. It all came together in a powerful thought for us. The film is just the first of many efforts to solve a real-world problem,” Rohit Malkani, joint national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, stated.

