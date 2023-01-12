ZEE ropes in advertisers from key consumer categories for DP World ILT20

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has announced the onboarding of top advertisers from key consumer categories. The company has announced its first set of sponsors for the 2023 edition of DP World ILT20 which includes Paytm, Kurkure Playz, Kent RO, and Gulf Oil. According to the company, for its re-entry into the sports broadcast business, ZEE claims to take strides to give the partners an extended engagement with its consumers.

“At ZEE, we want to take this cricketing tournament to our global audiences and we firmly believe that the league will emerge as one of the biggest global cricketing events,” Rahul Johri, president – business, South Asia, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said.

Earlier this month, ZEE Entertainment unveiled its #HarBallBawaal campaign film, featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan to showcase the passion and ambition of cricket players along with the fans that surround T20 cricket. Furthermore, the company had roped in rapper Badshah to produce the league’s anthem ‘Halla Halla’. Since its launch, the campaign film and the league’s anthem have had widespread popularity across social and digital media platforms.

