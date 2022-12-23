ZEE rolls out #HarBallBawaal campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Media and entertainment company ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has rolled out its #HarBallBawaal campaign featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan. Through the campaign, the company aims to strengthen its strategic investment in DP World International League T20 to mark its re-entry into the sports business. The campaign film is produced by tiqui-taka and its founder Jigar Fernandes, who was also the director of the film.

The league features six franchise teams namely Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors, in addition to international T20 players such as Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Rovman Powell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan among others.

The film aims to build excitement around the cricket action that the league promises to deliver, leveraging its unique blend of cricketing talent with international cricketers gearing up to clinch the DP World IL T20 trophy.

Also Read Flipkart and PhonePe announce their separation, will continue as part of Walmart

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook