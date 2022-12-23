scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

ZEE rolls out #HarBallBawaal campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan

The campaign film is produced by tiqui-taka and its founder Jigar Fernandes, who was also the director of the film.

Written by BrandWagon Online
ZEE rolls out #HarBallBawaal campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan
ZEEL marked its re-entry by unveiling a film featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Media and entertainment company ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has rolled out its #HarBallBawaal campaign featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan. Through the campaign, the company aims to strengthen its strategic investment in DP World International League T20 to mark its re-entry into the sports business. The campaign film is produced by tiqui-taka and its founder Jigar Fernandes, who was also the director of the film.

The league features six franchise teams namely Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors, in addition to international T20 players such as Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Rovman Powell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan among others.

The film aims to build excitement around the cricket action that the league promises to deliver, leveraging its unique blend of cricketing talent with international cricketers gearing up to clinch the DP World IL T20 trophy.

Also Read
Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook 

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 06:14:27 pm