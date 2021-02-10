ZEE registers 7.5% rise in domestic advertising revenue in Q3: ‘The Inside Story’

During Q3FY21, ZEE5 launched the ZEE5 Super Family League (ZSFL) enabling audiences to get even more entertainment out of their favourite shows

Amidst the downturn of events, media and entertainment company ZEE network saw a 7.5% rise in domestic advertising revenue in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter, according to the Q3 FY21 edition of ‘The Inside Story.’ ZEE claims to have witnessed a 33.2% increase in consolidated revenue during the period.

Meanwhile, its online video streaming app ZEE5 registered 65.9 million monthly active users– the active subscriptions grew 2.6x as against the numbers registered a year ago in November 2019. During Q3FY21, ZEE5 launched the ZEE5 Super Family League (ZSFL) on November 16, 2020, enabling audiences to get even more entertainment out of their favourite shows. The League includes popular primetime TV shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Qurbaan Hua, Raam Pyaare Sirf Hamare, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, and Hamari wali Good News. It also released seven movies across languages released through ‘Pay per view’ by ZEE5.

There is a revival in consumer demand and we wish to leverage this sentiment by further proving our excellence in providing fresh, original, and purposeful content to our audiences across various platforms, Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said. “We are investing in enhancing our ability to create content as well as in technology to provide a world-class experience to our viewers. We continue to play to our strengths. ZEE’s core strength is its strong brand connect with the consumer. We will continue to represent all our viewers through high-quality content that enriches lives,” he added further.

Meanwhile, ZEE also claims to have registered a 25.2% rise in total viewership across all movie channels in India garnered by ZEE’s movie portfolio. It has also registered a viewership share of 18.2%. Additionally, ZEE’s International Broadcast Business grew to gain share during the quarter, for Indian content channels targeting viewers in the South Asia region. The ZEE CAT1 channels share increased by 240bps, at 32.2% for Q3FY21. Arabic channels in MENA (Zee Aflam and Zee Alwan) also grew their viewership in Q3 by 6.7% and 5.1% respectively from Q2FY21.

As for Zee Music’s YouTube channel, which is the second most subscribed Indian music channel on the platform with 68.3 Million subscribers, notched 8 billion views during the period between October 1 and December 7. During Q3 FY21, Zee Music released 11 film albums in all – 7 Hindi, 1 Marathi, and 1 each in Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

