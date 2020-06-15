Zee Music Company acquires the music rights of Gulabo Sitabo, Gunjan Saxena and Shakuntala Devi

ZMC invests and acquires more than 50% of new Bollywood music year-on-year.

Zee Music Company has collaborated with three films which announced its premiere release on the OTT platforms. The soundtracks of Gulabo Sitabo, Gunjan Saxena and Shakuntala Devi will be released under the label of Zee Music Company. According to the company, due to the lockdown, consumers have skewed towards digital with the time spent on digital platforms being at an all-time high. The company claims to have witnessed a massive growth in the consumption of the music under its banner across platforms such as YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Zee Music Company has become the largest acquirer of the latest Bollywood Music in the Industry, in the past year, out of the 110 Bollywood films that released, Zee Music Company acquired the rights of 55, Anurag Bedi, business head, Zee Music Company, stated. “We are committed to deliver on our promise of providing consumers with the latest and best the Bollywood Music industry has to offer even during this pandemic. The first to be released as we begin to adjust to a ‘new normal’ is Gulabo Sitabo, and the music has helped to create more buzz for the film. Zee Music Company’s evolved marketing approach greatly helped promote and market the music for the upcoming launches of these entertainers,” he added.

Zee Music Company (ZMC) is an Indian music label and a business vertical of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. ZMC invests and acquires more than 50% of new Bollywood music year-on-year. The label has garnered significant market share in digital music consumption on the back of a rapidly increasing music catalogue and audience reach.

