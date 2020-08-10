Zee Music Co. rolls out songs of Shakuntala Devi on Instagram Reels

Music on Instagram has seen great usage and has laid the foundation for the success for Reels.

Zee Music Company has partnered with Instagram to launch the music of Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi on Instagram Reels. As per the company, the new-normal has entertainment marketers turning to social media platforms to promote upcoming releases and videos, and engage with consumers via a digital-first approach. Available on Zee Music Company’s Instagram profile, viewers can now watch trailer of the movie’s two latest songs, ‘Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi’ and ‘Rani Hindustani’, within the Reels tab.

According to Anurag Bedi, business head, Zee Music Company, with this initiative the company intended to provide customers with a novel music video experience that would go beyond just watching the video. “This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration where we harnessed the power of Instagram, with Reels, at the heart of a marketing campaign.The response has been heart-warming and we are confident to bring such music streaming offerings to our customers in the future,” he added.

Music on Instagram has seen great usage and has laid the foundation for the success for Reels, as it brings alive the entertainment experience on the platform, Manish Chopra, director and head, media partnerships, Facebook India, said.

Zee Music Company (ZMC) is an Indian music label and a business vertical of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. ZMC is one of India’s foremost music publishing labels, y-o-y ZMC invests and acquires more than 50% of new Bollywood music. This leadership position, in such a short period, is attributable to the choice of titles, brand strength and its ability to market the music. The label has garnered significant market share in digital music consumption on the back of a rapidly increasing music catalogue and audience reach. As a result, ZMC is the second most subscribed Indian music channel on YouTube with a base of 55 million subscribers.

