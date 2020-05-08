Zee Live’s Swaroop Banerjee on life beyond work

Swaroop Banerjee, COO, ZEE Live

On my bookshelf

I’m currently almost through with Leander Kahney’s Tim Cook: The Genius Who Took Apple to the Next Level

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love…

I have been beyond fascinated by Netflix’s Explained lately. The simplicity with which the series breaks down some of the most complex cultural concepts of our time is something I haven’t seen anyone pull off in a very long time.

My inspiration is…

In the Indian M&E industry, there are two names that come to my mind. The first being Sudhanshu Vats, whom I have had the fortune of working with, and the second is, as clichéd as it may sound, my boss Punit Goenka.

If not in this profession, I would have been…

A wildlife photographer. My love for photography and the wilderness rolled up into one!

My wanderlust…

Those Kenyan forests where I spent my childhood are closest to my heart.

