Zee Live’s Swaroop Banerjee on life beyond work

Banerjee calls Sudhanshu Vats and Punit Goenka his inspiration
On my bookshelf
I’m currently almost through with Leander Kahney’s Tim Cook: The Genius Who Took Apple to the Next Level
A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love…
I have been beyond fascinated by Netflix’s Explained lately. The simplicity with which the series breaks down some of the most complex cultural concepts of our time is something I haven’t seen anyone pull off in a very long time.
My inspiration is…
In the Indian M&E industry, there are two names that come to my mind. The first being Sudhanshu Vats, whom I have had the fortune of working with, and the second is, as clichéd as it may sound, my boss Punit Goenka.
If not in this profession, I would have been…
A wildlife photographer. My love for photography and the wilderness rolled up into one!
My wanderlust…
Those Kenyan forests where I spent my childhood are closest to my heart.
