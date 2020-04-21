Zee Live launches its cultural fest Arth in digital format

The fest will entail storytelling sessions in collaboration with Karadi Tales along with sessions on history, literature, culture and art.

After a successful second season in Kolkata and Delhi and keeping the current lockdown in consideration, Zee Live will roll out the digital format of Arth: A Cultural Fest on April 22, 2020. With an aim to keep the audience entertained at home, the fest will be live streamed on Zee News’ YouTube Channel from April 22-24 between 3:30 pm and 4:45 pm. The fest will entail storytelling sessions in collaboration with Karadi Tales along with sessions on history, literature, culture and art.

With everyone locked in their home and social distancing becoming the new norm, it is important to stay calm, introspect, meditate and stay optimistic, Shreyasi Goenka, founder and director, Arth, said. “We want to help bring positivity in these difficult times. Launching Arth through a digital format is one such initiative,” she added.

According to Swaroop Banerjee, COO and business head, Zee Live, in two years Arth saw over 20,000 attendees on ground and some of the most respected people in Indian culture, politics, music and literature as speakers.

“Staying at home with energetic kids we know, can be a challenge. Ever since we opened up the treasure trove of our stories at Katha with Karadi, children, parents and grandparents have been looking forward to experience the rich narrative, visuals and music which is the hallmark of Karadi Tales,” Shobha Viswanath, publisher, Karadi Tales, said.

Arth – A Culture Fest is a multi-regional culture festival that aims to rediscover, reconnect and revisit India through art, culture, literature, politics, society, music, dance and cuisine. Arth also showcases India’s history, geography, languages, scientific achievements and artistic contributions. The first week of the festival will feature eminent speakers such as Amish Tripathi, Kishwar Desai and Methil Devika.

