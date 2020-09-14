Zee launches marathi music channel ‘Zee Vajwa’

The channel will have a programming line-up which will include 3000+ music playlists created with a strong library of songs

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) on Monday announced its entry into the regional music space with the launch of its Marathi music channel, Zee Vajwa. The channel is set to be live in October, 2020.

According to the company, the channel will have a programming line-up which will include 3000+ music playlists. Moreover, one of the key differentiators would be experiential music slots with several category firsts which will amplify the moment for the audiences. “Our objective has always been to provide a holistic surround to our consumer/customer and in Maharashtra, with Zee Vajwa, we see an opportunity for us to not only strengthen our music cluster but further gain viewership/revenue shares as well. We are excited to dial up the impact for advertisers this festive period,” Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer, ZEEL said.

As per Prathyusha Agarwal, chief consumer officer, ZEEL, in a country like India, a song becomes a chartbuster when it becomes an integral part of a celebration – such as Ganpati Visarjan, sangeet ceremony, etc. “Music becomes an active way to enjoy, express and celebrate, creating an amplified mahaul (ambience). This externalized and shared culture of music is at the core of Zee’s music channel positioning. With Zee Vajwa we promise to dial up every moment for our viewers with a music++ experience, so that they live life to the fullest,” she stated.

For Vishnu Shankar, business cluster head, &TV and music cluster, ZEEL, besides strengthening the regional portfolio, it is a great opportunity for ZEEL to offer content that connects so deeply with its consumers. “To be able to offer a platform which allows our viewers to enjoy and connect over music that resonates with their specific culture and values, is deeply gratifying,” he elaborated.

