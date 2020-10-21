ZEE Entertainment restructures the organisation

ZEE 4.0 will be an integrated and synergised organisation

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) on Wednesday announced a strategic restructuring of the organisation which is in line with its ‘ZEE 4.0 Strategy’. As per the restructuring, the company will be creating an Integrated Revenue and Monetisation team, combining all the existing B2B revenue generating teams (linear advertising sales, digital advertising sales, distribution and B2B SVOD partnerships) into a unified ecosystem. With this revised framework, the company aims to drive a more synergised monetisation engine that will deliver enhanced solutions to its clients, improve wallet monetisation, extend coverage to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and increase subscriber penetration across linear and digital formats. ZEEL has appointed Rahul Johri as president, business, South Asia to lead the integrated Revenue and Monetisation team.

“In order to capture the emerging opportunities resulting from the explosive growth in content consumption across genres in India and

South Asia, and to generate enhanced value in an ecosystem which is witnessing a paradigm shift towards content personalization, integrated advertising solutions and convergence of platforms, the company has announced the following strategic steps,” the company said in a statement.

ZEEL will also integrate its content team responsible of creating and serving content to its viewers across linear and digital platforms. Further, the linear (advertising/distribution) and Digital (AVOD/SVOD) teams in the international markets will be integrated into a single team, led by the market revenue leader. As per the ZEEL, Punit Misra will take over as president, Content and International Markets. In his new role, he will be responsible for maximising the revenues across all formats (Linear/Digital) and revenue streams. The integration will also enable each international cluster leader to craft a local-market aligned approach. With this integrated approach, the company aims to maximise revenue and drive content monetisation, by optimally capitalising the opportunities presented in the international markets.

As for its digital business, the company will be bringing together all of its digital assets under a single umbrella, which includes ZEE5 (Domestic AVOD+SVOD), ZEE5 Global, SugarBox and Digital Publishing. The new integrated division will be under the leadership of Amit Goenka, who will take over as the president – Digital Businesses and Platforms. Meanwhile, Shariq Patel will be responsible for the integrated Movies business and Anurag Bedi will continue to drive the Music business.

Effective immediately, Punit Misra, Amit Goenka, Shariq Patel, Anurag Bedi and Rahul Johri will report to Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited. “ZEE 4.0 will be an integrated and synergised organisation, with a sharp focus on delivering world class entertainment content to our consumers across the world and enhanced value to our partners across the ecosystem,” Punit Goenka said.