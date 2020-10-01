Zee Entertainment launches its first Lifestyle channel Zee Zest

Zee Zest will be a 360-degree platform and will reach the audience via TV, Web, Events, and Social Media.

Private broadcaster Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited has launched its first lifestyle channel — Zee Zest. Going live from October 1, 2020, the channel will air diverse lifestyle content such as food, travel, lifestyle, home improvement, wellness, culture, among others. Further, it will air content hosted by Chef Ajay Chopra, Rakesh Raghunathan as well as Chef Pankaj Bhadouria, and Chef Kunal Kapur through some original shows such as 100% South Indian, India’s 50 Best Dishes, Ghar Sa Yummy – Swaad Familywala, Food Veda, and Meetha toh Banta Hai.

Zee Zest is the promise of a new tomorrow with taking charge of life and experiencing newer journeys and amazing stories, Amit Nair, business head, Zee Zest, said. “Our carefully curated international shows and India originals will be an escape from the regular, a path to your aspirations, a catalyst to UNLIMIT the horizon of your experiences. The diverse content across sub-genres with a homegrown appeal will entertain, lead to discovery, and will liven up every moment of the viewer with the intent to UNLIMIT Life itself,” he added.

The channel will also feature popular global shows such as Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown Season 5, Jaime: Keep Cooking & Carry On, Far Flung with Gary Mehigan, MasterChef Australia – Season 9, and MasterChef USA Junior Season 5. While the international shows will give a perspective for global offerings, the original shows are a self-reflection of the audience’s aspirations and interests.

For Amit Shah, cluster head, North, West and premium channels, ZEEL, ZEE has always created strong curated brands that cater to the diverse entertainment needs of the consumer. “We have been market leaders with our offerings, the pioneers in setting trends when it comes to content creation. Zee Zest’s unique proposition of offering an enhanced experience with a TV and digital presence ensures we engage with our viewers across all relevant touchpoints and are also able to provide more value to the advertisers with platform agnostic solutions,” he stated.

Zee Zest will be a 360-degree platform and will reach the audience via TV, ZEE5, events, and social media. While TV will bring interesting content, the social media platform will provide as a means to make it happen.

