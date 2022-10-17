ZEE Entertainment Enterprise Ltd launches its new academy of leadership and management development – Lead Your Ship

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has announced the launch of its new academy of leadership and management development, Lead Your Ship. As per the company, the vision of the academy is to create a resilient and agile organisation where the skills and capabilities of the leaders are a true cornerstone. As per the company, the academy will build capabilities of over 3,400 employees across the organisation and will provide around 6000 hours of development.

Over the years we’ve nurtured great talent who have shaped the future of the industry, Dheeraj Jaggi, head human resources (HR), content strategic business unit (SBU) and head, enterprise culture and capability development, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), said. “Lead Your Ship Academy will play a critical role in upskilling the workforce to keep up with the fast-changing industry environment. The curriculum of all five career-linked development interventions are designed to suit the new capability requirements for the managers and leaders, ultimately promoting science-based self-development for inclusive and global leadership, and supporting their career progression,” he added.

The academy offers career-linked development interventions for all talent levels in the organisational pyramid. The 5 interventions arise, aspire, advance, ascend, and accelerate, are specifically designed to develop foundational proficiency at the bottom of the pyramid to critical leadership, managerial and transformational competencies, ultimately enabling them to transition to higher roles within the organisation, the company claims.

Also Read: UpScalio announces the launch of Archer Tech Labs exclusively geared towards gaming

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook