ZEE Entertainment appoints Nitin Mittal as president – technology and data

Nitin Mittal will report to Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) has appointed Nitin Mittal as president – technology and data. This is in line with the company’s ZEE 4.0 approach to support its digital pivot, drive exponential growth across digital platforms and fortify the broader transformation. In his new role, Mittal will be responsible for leading the technology and data teams. He will lead strategic initiatives in tech, data, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and digital across the company to support the ZEE 4.0 transformation.

“We have taken concerted efforts and reworked our digital strategy in order to build robust digital assets to enhance the user experience. We are taking concrete steps to further upgrade our technological capabilities, and I am sure with Nitin Mittal’s expertise, we will enhance the value proposition of our digital products to create consumer delight,” Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said.

The ZEE 4.0 transformation process aims at creating a digitally adept, data first Company that will be a leader, in all formats of content consumption, both linear and digital, across India and key international markets. Nitin Mittal will also lead the Engineering team and work closely with Amit Goenka, president – digital businesses and platforms to enhance the customer experience across ZEE5 and support the growth plans of the OTT platform in India and across the world. The pace of technology-led innovation in the media and entertainment ecosystem is rapidly rising, and a strong blend of technology, data and talent are the critical determinants to succeed in this space, Amit Goenka, president – digital businesses and platforms, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. stated. “I am glad to welcome Nitin Mittal to our leadership team to drive the digital transformation journey of ZEE 4.0 forward. His incredible wealth of experience and knowledge will surely be valuable for us, as we continue to scale across markets and platforms.”

With over 20 years of experience, Nitin Mittal has worked with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to build the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) framework for the country and working with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on reframing the Aadhar platform to drive the exponential growth of its coverage in India. Prior to joining ZEE, Mittal was the founder CEO and Board Member for SOLV.

“I am excited to be a part of ZEE as it charts a hyper scale growth trajectory by leveraging its strength in content and building advanced technology led entertainment platforms. My job at ZEE is to worry about technology in the future. I’m committed to helping our clients and various teams’ professional dreams come true. As an organization we aim to create an environment that sparks innovation. I will do my best to support and implement the great ideas the teams come up with,” Nitin Mittal, president – technology and data, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said.

