ZEE Entertainment appoints Nimisha Pandey to head Hindi Originals for ZEE5

Nimisha Pandey’s appointment is in line with the company’s ZEE 4.0 approach .

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) has roped in Nimisha Pandey to head the Hindi Originals for its digital entertainment platform, ZEE5. In her new role, Pandey will be responsible for creating quality original content for ZEE5 and will report to Punit Misra, president – content and international markets, ZEE. The appointment came into effect from January 18, 2021.

In line with the ZEE 4.0 strategy, creating extraordinary entertainment content will continue to be a key area of focus for the company. In its recent official communication issued on 21st October 2020, the company had announced the creation of an integrated content team to continue delivering rich, meaningful and engaging content for its viewers across platforms. The appointment is in line with this approach.

An alumna of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Nimisha Pandey comes with over 17 years of work experience in the entertainment industry. She commenced her career in television as a creative executive, diversifying her experience as a director and programming head, before going on to explore the digital domain by launching ALTBalaji in the year 2017. In her previous stint, she was associated with Netflix as the director for international originals. Nimisha Pandey has also been associated with leading production houses like 4 Lions Films and Firework Productions.

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: Zero Gravity Communications’ Khushboo Sharma Solanki on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook