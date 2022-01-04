ZEE Entertainment appoints Amrit Thomas as chief data officer

The appointment is in line with Zee’s aim to build a central data and analytics function

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) has appointed Amrit Thomas as the chief data officer to enhance its overall capabilities in data analytics across all aspects of decision making. In his new role, Amrit Thomas will report to Nitin Mittal, president, technology and data, ZEE, and will be based out of the technology and innovation centre in Bengaluru. The appointment is effective immediately.

Amrit Thomas has vast experience in driving transformation across categories like personal products, skincare, beverages, and sports across emerging and developed markets. In his previous stint, he was the CEO, strategic advisor, and investor for a retail-tech start-up. He was also associated with Diageo for 13 years, where he was responsible for the digital and marketing transformation of the organisation. His previous stints also include Hindustan Unilever, where he led the western region personal product sales team and later the beverages business. Further, he spearheaded a direct-to-consumer start-up venture setting up and scaling phone-commerce home delivery service.



Digital transformation has been a key focus area for Zee, and it is committed to building robust and innovative capabilities that redefine the entertainment experience for viewers across formats and screens. Thomas’ appointment is in line with this approach, aiming to build out the central data and analytics function, democratising information and through that, sharply improving the Company’s capability to anticipate, understand and meet the needs of its consumers and customers, thereby creating repeatable, insight-led revenue models.

