Zee Entertainment rolls out Zee Plex

Zee Entertainment on Tuesday announced the launch of Zee Plex, the company’s cinema to home (C2H) service that will allow subscribers to access new movie releases on television and digital platforms.

Television viewers can avail the offering on a pay per view basis by subscribing to distribution platforms like Dish D2h, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital Tv. While consumers will have the option to book movie shows well in advance, they can watch a movie with their family with a single ticket, the company said in a statement. Zee has also partnered with international distribution platforms to ensure that the C2H offering reaches a broader TV audience. Video subscribers can avail the service on over-the-top (OTT) platform Zee5 in India and overseas markets.

The C2H service will be available in India starting October 2. Zee did not disclose the pricing details and the slate of movies it will acquire. However, Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, said the company has received great interest from producers and is gearing up to release a strong slate of blockbusters across languages.

“While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we sensed the need for a solution like Zee Plex, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience, to catch their favourite films in the comfort of their homes, along with friends and family,” Patel said.

Theatres are shut since mid-March and the resumption of their operations remain clouded. Filmmakers have been opting for OTT releases and eight Bollywood movies have premiered across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar so far, with more releases set to follow. Surveys indicate that the movies are getting a decent viewership amid restricted entertainment avenues. Zee’s C2H service can be expected to get good traction as it will be available on television as well as its OTT platform.

According to Zee’s FY20 annual report, its network of TV channels reach 350 million consumers on a daily basis. The company said Zee5 registered 39.7 million monthly active users in June.

