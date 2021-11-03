Zee Cinema celebrates the strength of togetherness with their new campaign ‘Rehna Hai Saath Saath’

Together, Zee Cinema and its creative agency Lowe Lintas conceptualised and created a series of three brand films

Zee Cinema has launched its campaign #RehnaHaiSaathSaath, which celebrates the spirit of unity, belonging, hope and positivity. The campaign is strongly connected with the nature of the content the channel offers and the values it portrays. It takes a cue from one of the most-watched films on the channel during the pandemic – Hum Saath Saath Hain. People connected with this film even more during this phase because it made them ’feel good’ and more importantly ‘feel together’. The channel took this essence to build a campaign around the theme #RehnaHaiSaathSaath.

Zee Cinema has family entertainment at its heart and strives to deliver it with every movie presentation, Ruchir Tiwari, cluster head, Hindi movie channels, ZEEL said. “During the pandemic, we tried to help our audiences stay entertained and engaged with heart-warming films. In this phase, we have all experienced a whirlpool of emotions. Here, connections have helped us survive and togetherness is what helps us progress. Rehna Hai Saath Saath is an extension of this sentiment. Through this brand campaign, we want to celebrate each audience member, their spirit and our ability to work together through it all. We hope to instill this spirit of happiness and deliver the promise of quality entertainment to all the families connected with us,” he added.

Together, Zee Cinema and its creative agency Lowe Lintas conceptualised and created a series of three brand films that brings into the spotlight an array of emotions people experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic. Capturing the sentiment – ‘Ek daur se guzar ke hi humein pata chala, saath rehne ki ahmiyat, these heartfelt stories highlight how we now treasure connection with each other more than ever. These brand films will be promoted across TV and digital platforms in a multi-phased campaign.

For Kartik Mahadev, CMO, content business, ZEEL, cinema is an inspiring and binding medium. This became even more apparent when we gathered around our television, as families, and watched movies together during the difficult phase of lockdown. “Zee Cinema has always been a champion of blockbuster movies and cinema’s core attribute of inspiration and togetherness. We, as a society, come together and do the extraordinary when times are tough. The “Rehna Hai Saath Saath” campaign captures this spirit of togetherness that has helped us emerge stronger. Each brand film mirrors the story of not just one person but the story of us as a people. It encourages us to move forward with a new sense of positivity,” he highlighted. With this brand campaign, the Zee Cinema family aims to create meaningful touchpoints to interact with their audience while wholeheartedly celebrating hope, positivity, and togetherness.

