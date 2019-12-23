Zee aims to increase web reach by 5x by launching Progressive Web App

This technological advancement by ZEE5 will play a key role in enhancing the consumer experience by carrying out all functionalities of a full-fledged app

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited’s OTT platform ZEE5 on Monday turned its mobile website into a Progressive Web App (PWA) to increase web reach by five times. With this addition to the mobile web app, users will now be able to add ZEE5 icon to their Home screen for an instant and smooth page loading in poor network areas. Moreover, users will be able to access offline browsing and work without difficulty on mobile devices with low storage.

It should be noted that earlier this year, ZEE5 had announced of forging a partnership with leading technology start-ups from Israel. According to the company, the partnership was to accelerate the superior technological experience the platform wanted to bring to its 8.9 million peak daily average users (DAUs) who consume content on our platform. The PWA version of the website is now made possible due to the tie-up with Kaltura player. “Being country’s largest producer of original content, which offers over 100 originals in 12 languages across genres, it was a natural progression for ZEE5 to turn into a PWA and offer seamless content viewing experience for consumers on the go,” the platform stated.

The updated PWA version of the platform will allow users to access over a lakh hours of content seamlessly. Lighter form of an app, the player loading will be faster than before. Other advantages which PWA brings to the fore are overcoming issues such as poor network connectivity and low device storage. This technological advancement by ZEE5 will play a key role in enhancing the consumer experience by carrying out all functionalities of a full-fledged app.

According to Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India, after changing the content game in the Indian OTT ecosystem, ZEE5 was keen to bring an incomparable viewing experience that can complement both the library of content as well as the wide array of users who log on to the platform from all corners of the country. “We will continue to invest in creating original content, high-tech and big data to meet India’s ever-growing demand of consuming content in their preferred language on ZEE5,” he added.

For Tushar Vohra, Head Technology, ZEE5 India, PWA stands in between native apps and a website, providing the smooth and seamless experience of a native app while allowing the benefit of not taking any space on the device. “We have developed an agile and lightweight compute platform, reducing the first paint impression duration from over 30 seconds to 10 seconds on a slow 3G network, a reality in Indian Telecom. Our experience has seen that the premium audience prefers to consume content via mobile web rather than the app, and this makes it even more important for us to provide consumers with a superlative viewing experience that will do justice to the superior screens they will access it from. Now with the payment gateway embedded into the new version, there is literally no compulsion for even our SVOD viewer to log onto our app. We are confident that every viewer will be spoilt for choice and experience henceforth on ZEE5,” he noted.

ZEE5 has rolled out over 100 originals across genres, and the platform is committed to launching 15-20 original contents by March 2020. It has crossed over 100 million downloads since launch on the Play store and has recorded a peak 8.9 million DAUs as of September 2019.

