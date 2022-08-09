Zed Black Agarbatti launches new campaign with brand ambassador MS Dhoni

Zed Black Agarbatti has rolled out a new campaign featuring cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a Guruji avatar. The new TVC is the extension of Zed Black’s ‘prarthna hogi sweekar’ campaign which aims to send across the brand message that during testing times, only prayers become viral and one needs to spread them selflessly. The TVC campaign conceptualised by Oberoi IBC will be promoted through a 360-degree approach across news channels and GECs.

“Former Indian captain M S Dhoni is one of the most respected cricketers in world cricket and he remains to be an idol for aspiring cricketers across the globe. The “Prarthna Hogi Sweekar” tagline has helped us penetrate the global agarbatti market profoundly,” Ankit Agrawal, director, Zed Black, said on the launch.

The TVC showcases Dhoni in a never-seen avatar of a Guruji imparting the importance of making prayers viral and exude positive vibes. The TVC campaign thus drives across the message of imbibing the right approach or perspective with the help of Dhoni’s persona which has always inspired and motivated the Gen Z and the millennials.

“Zed Black brings with it a legacy of 30 years towards nurturing the power of prayers. I truly believe during difficult times, only praying together gives one the strength to face all odds. I am a part of this integrated global campaign that is seeding in a deeper connect of making prayers viral for any selfless cause,” Dhoni stated.

According to the company, the current agarbatti market is pegged at Rs 7,000 crore and Zed Black commands a market share of nearly 20% of the organised market with its brands Zed Black 3 in 1, Manthan Dhoop, Manthan Sambrani Cups, Aarogyam Camphor, Zed Black Pineapple, Shriphal, Gauved Sambrani Cups, Aromix and Nature Flower Gold and Cian.

For Anshul Agrawal, director, Zed Black has a stronghold on the Indian consumer’s choice and the Bharat market, especially in tier-2, tier-3 cities. “We intend to focus on a host of regional fragrances apart from experimenting with innovative fragrances and methods in R&D and introduce a new line of Puja Samagri products, Zed Black Camphor range, and more. With the coming festive season, we expect the demand to pick up.”

