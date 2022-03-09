ZebPay rolls out its first campaign ‘Crypto Mein Pro’

ZebPay’s integrated creative campaign will run across platforms including television, radio, print and digital mediums in multiple languages and formats.

ZebPay has launched a multi-film campaign conceived by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, With this campaign, the cmpany aims to build awareness and establish a differentiated positioning for the brand as ‘Crypto Mein Pro’. Crypto is relatively nascent and while many players tend to oversimplify this complex category in their communications, Raj Karkara, chief operating officer, ZebPay, said, “As pioneers of crypto in India since 2014, our goal is to educate, support and enable investors as they navigate this rapidly evolving ecosystem. This is reflected in our latest campaign and brand position ‘Crypto Mein Pro’, where instead of glamorising the category by using celebrity endorsements along with callouts such as ‘simple hain’ or ‘start with only Rs. 100’, we chose to take a more mature stand. By showcasing our deep industry expertise built through years of experience, we seek to communicate the importance of choosing the right partner that is as serious about investing in crypto as our users are,” he added.

The crypto space in India has been quite abuzz after the recent crypto-related developments seen during Budget 2022 and has spiked interests from traders and investors across the country. Cryptocurrency exchanges have been trying to attract customers with promises of great returns, celebrity endorsers, etc. The communication narrative of this industry seems skewed towards category noobs, alienating the needs of those who are serious about financial growth with crypto. Lowe Lintas has used this insight to highlight ZebPay as ‘Crypto Mein Pro’ and tap into the brand’s strength.

Shot by Nirvana Films, the campaign films play out office situations to show how people at ZebPay know nothing else other than crypto. The scenarios highlight ZebPay’s expertise as they live and breathe crypto. The print campaigns take forward the same idea in more detail. “The world of crypto is very new and very interesting. One thing that stood out was how into crypto Zebpay was and we felt that there was an idea here itself. The launch campaign of ‘Crypto Mein Pro’ highlights how passionate and knowledgeable Zebpay is when it comes to crypto with a humorous take,” Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas stated.

