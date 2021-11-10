ZebPay names Raj Karkara as chief operating officer

Karkara comes with over 15 years of experience in the financial services, fintech and e-commerce industries.

ZebPay on Wednesday announced the appointment of Raj Karkara as its chief operating officer (COO). Karkara joined ZebPay as chief business officer in September 2020 and, more recently, had been promoted to the role of chief marketing officer. With this role change, in addition to marketing, he will now directly oversee product management, trade, OTC, global growth and operations (customer service and excellence).

Karkara comes with over 15 years of experience in the financial services, fintech and e-commerce industries. Previously, he was the co-founder of KansoStrategy, a boutique strategy and consulting firm that works with crypto, e-commerce, payments and fintech clients globally. Prior to Kanso, Karkara held various positions such as senior vice president of product, CRO and COO at tZERO. Prior to tZERO, he held the role of vice president of product management for financial services, loyalty and new business development at Overstock. Prior to Overstock, he held the role of director, global product and solutions at MasterCard, where his responsibilities included prepaid strategy and mobile money.

His primary responsibility will be to develop actionable business strategies and plans that align with the company’s short-term and long-term objectives. He will work closely with ZebPay’s co-CEO, Avinash Shekhar, in setting and driving organisational vision, operational strategy, performance management and hiring needs. Additionally, he will work towards translating the strategy into executable goals for performance and further growth of ZebPay.

“With his extensive expertise, ZebPay will see rapid growth and global expansion to achieve our vision of becoming become the #1 cryptocurrency exchange in India and subsequently, the world. We are building ZebPay as an all-encompassing crypto company that offers innovative solutions and products to a diverse set of investors, from retail to institutional. I am confident Raj will continue to play a pivotal role in helping ZebPay chart new paths of success and achieve the long-term vision to create a social enterprise with a blockchain-based mutualized structure,” Avinash Shekhar, co-CEO, ZebPay, said.

“ZebPay has been innovating and launching new and industry-first products to address the needs of a diverse set of customers ever since its inception in 2014. Crypto is booming in India with vast untapped potential for solutions that will make us a global leader. ZebPay is well-positioned to play an integral part and I am looking forward to driving strategies and building on our foundation of product and customer excellence to be the leading crypto exchange in India and Globally,” Karkara stated in his new role.

