Zandu Balm partners with Sonu Sood

The new campaign has been conceptualised by creative agency Vox Parables

Zandu Balm, the pain relief brand manufactured and marketed by Indian FMCG major Emami Limited, has announced actor Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador. As part of the association, the brand has also released a new television commercial featuring Sood. The campaign conceptualised by creative agency Vox Parables, highlights how the brand acts as an enabler and supports people by keeping them moving forward, despite the pain inflicted on them under different situations in life.

“We believe that our brand Zandu Balm’s brand philosophy and values resonate with the philosophy and values of our new brand ambassador of being a one stop solution for people in pain – thus offering a perfect brand connect,” Mohan Goenka, director, Emami Limited, said, adding that Covid-related stress has inflicted millions of people with headaches, body pain and fatigue. Besides, job losses, pay cuts, health hazards, general uncertainty of the environment and work-from-home leading to multitasking with no house help, all have resulted in people getting affected with severe mental and physical stress, Goenka stated further.

“Pain and misery of people have always ached my heart and throughout my life, I have made some humble attempts to relieve people from their anguish with whatever means I have. Zandu Balm has also been alleviating pain over many decades for crores of consumers coming from all strata of the society. I found this brand philosophy to be echoing my life’s values of helping distressed people. I believe that pain and misery are part of our life but we should overcome them and move ahead. I feel this association has a strong connect. We both believe in ‘Chale Chalo’,” Sood elaborated on his association with the pain relief brand.

Read Also: S4Capital integrates MediaMonks and MightyHive under a single brand Media.Monks

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook