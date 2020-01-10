YuppTV to handle the digital broadcast rights for BCCI Home Season

YuppTV users in the SAARC countries (except India) can also catch the live sporting action

OTT platform YuppTV has bagged the broadcast rights for the BCCI Home Season. With this, YuppTV users across the globe will be able to stream their favourite sporting action live on the platform. The streaming platform is bringing sporting action to its users spread across Continental Europe and Central Asia. YuppTV users in the SAARC countries (except India) can also catch the live sporting action. Furthermore, users in the Middle East and North Africa, can also watch the sport live.

According to Uday Reddy, founder and CEO, YuppTV, the platform is forever on the pursuit of offering the best content and entertainment solutions to the South Asian diaspora.

YuppTV is one of the world’s largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 200 TV channels and over 2000 movies in India. YuppTV, recently received funding from Emerald Media, a Pan-Asian platform established by leading global investment firm KKR for investing in the media and entertainment sector, wherein Emerald Media acquired a significant minority stake in the company for $50 million dollars. YuppTV had earlier raised its Series A round of funding from Poarch Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.

