YuppTV bags broadcasting rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

YuppTV, an over-the-top (OTT) South Asian content provider, has announced that it acquired the broadcast rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled between October 16 and November 13, 2022.

YuppTV bagged the exclusive broadcast rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 for 75 countries, including Continental Europe, Malaysia (Non-exclusive), Japan, China, Hong Kong (Non-exclusive), Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Southeast Asia (Except Singapore). Tournament will be telecasted LIVE over YuppTV’s platform.

Cricket is one of the biggest sports in the entire world, with more than one billion fans situated in different corners of the globe, Uday Reddy, CEO and founder, YuppTV said. “T20 began as an exciting format, and in recent years, has become one of the most watched and loved forms of the game. The exciting match-up between International teams, nation versus nation, for world dominance is guaranteed to be an enthralling experience for viewers, who will be gearing up from the comfort of their homes to watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to support their favourite teams and take them to victory. We look forward to having users tune in to the match on our platform to catch all the action live,” he added.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is the eighth edition of the tournament and will be held across seven venues in Australia between October 16 and November 13, 2022. The tournament features 16 teams competing for the world title of T20 champions. A total of 45 matches are scheduled to be played in the tournament.

Also Read: Digital ad market shows ‘signs of life’ but economy clouds 2023 outlook

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook