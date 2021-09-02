Yumi Clevenger-Lee named global chief marketing officer for QuEST Global

She will be based out of Connecticut, USA, and will report directly to Ajit Prabhu, chairman and CEO, QuEST Global

QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, has appointed Yumi Clevenger-Lee as global chief marketing officer. In her new role, Lee will be responsible for marketing strategy, brand positioning, advertising, and corporate communications to build the QuEST brand across geographic regions, industry verticals, and services. She will be based out of Connecticut, USA, and will report directly to Ajit Prabhu, chairman and CEO, QuEST Global.

She joins QuEST Global with 17 years of experience in consumer-packaged goods. Her vast marketing experience includes new product innovation, reinventing brands through purpose, developing engaging campaigns and creating new communication and business models. With her marketing expertise, she has built many brands around the world including S. Pellegrino, Perrier, Cheerios, and Green Giant.

Before joining QuEST, Lee was the executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Nestle Waters North America, where she was responsible for a $4.5 billion portfolio of 16 brands. Previously, she served as the director of marketing for the Latin America region of Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW), head of innovation globally based in Switzerland for CPW, and led the Cheerios brand for General Mills Canada.

“For almost 25 years, QuEST has established itself as a reliable brand that is trusted by its customers. Lee is known as a passionate brand builder who has been instrumental in developing strategies that have helped organisations accelerate growth. I believe under her able leadership and in-depth understanding of marketing; we will be able to further strengthen the QuEST brand and drive growth across our engineering services portfolio,” Prabhu said.

QuEST has an excellent track record of helping its clients reinvent their businesses through innovation, Lee said. “With a strong vision to build solutions that advance the way we live, work, travel, and engage with each other, I look forward to helping QuEST strengthen its global leadership to be both a force for growth and a force for good,” she added.

