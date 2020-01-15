Yum! appoints Merrill Pereyra as MD Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent

During his tenure at Pizza Hut Malaysia, Pereyra reviewed the business model for the company and implemented a fast turnaround strategy which generated double digit same store sales and customer growth

Yum! Brands owned Pizza Hut International has appointed Merrill Pereyra as the managing director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent. In his new role, Pereyra will be responsible for leading Pizza Hut into the next phase of long-term profitable growth across Indian Subcontinent. Based out of the headquarters in Gurgaon, Pereyra will oversee the growth and expansion of the brand’s footprint across the subcontinent countries.

Prior to his current role as managing director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent, Pereyra led QSR Brands (M) Holdings, part of CVC Capital Partners, EPF and Johor Corporation which dominates Malaysia’s rapidly expanding retail food industry, as the executive director and CEO. He also worked with leading QSR brands including McDonald’s Corporation, KFC and Pizza Hut Singapore, among others. During his tenure at Pizza Hut Malaysia, he reviewed the business model for the company and implemented a fast turnaround strategy which generated double digit same store sales and customer growth. In addition, he was also directly leading the core management team to prepare for the firm’s IPO and held investor roadshows in London and several other places across the globe to promote the IPO to a larger audience.

“Pereyra brings with him over three decades of rich experience and leadership in the QSR sector. With his unique brand of leadership and compelling experience, we are confident he will strengthen our brand further in the region,” Unnat Varma, managing director, Pizza Hut Asia Pacific, said.

According to Merrill Pereyra, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent, the industry is rapidly growing in size and volume and presents unique challenges and opportunities for those who are part of it. Pizza Hut being one of the leading pizza brands in the region is well positioned to leverage this opportunity.

Present in India for over two decades, Pizza Hut 460 stores in India and 547 stores in the Indian subcontinent. The brand also strengthened its focus on opening Fast Casual Dining (FCD) stores, a concept pioneered by the brand in 2017. At present, Pizza Hut has 81 FCDs in India and the brand aims to increase the share of FCD stores to 40% of its real estate by 2022. With Pereyra at the helm, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent is planning to open over 100 new stores across the market in the coming 2020.

