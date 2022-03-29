Yulu appoints Divay Pranav as director of policy and partnerships

Yulu has appointed Divay Pranav as director, policy and partnerships. In his new role, he will strategise and build partnerships for the company to facilitate faster adoption and greater penetration of electric mobility in general. He will also engage with policymakers and other stakeholders to help create a conducive policy environment for shared electric vehicles (EV’s) and battery-as-a-service (BaaS) in India.

Pranav brings with him vast experience of working in the public policy space as well as for large private companies, R K Misra, co-founder and president, Yulu, said. “His desire to create impact at scale finds a good fit with Yulu’s purpose and expansion plans. Electric mobility in India is at the tipping point and this is the time for all stakeholders like the policymakers, government, industry and citizens to join hands to create the country’s electric future. He will spearhead this mandate for the company by building partnerships that grow the ecosystem, contribute to policy making, and influence the public awareness of EV’s,” he added.

In his previous role as lead, strategy and partnerships at Adani Group, he identified investment opportunities for the company and led outreach to foreign technology/investment partners. He also worked for over five years in the Make-in-India mission at Invest India. Pranav brings to the company his experience in areas such as energy storage, clean mobility, renewable energy, circular economy and low carbon solutions.

According to Divay Pranav, Yulu is not only a business but has emerged as a channel for social good through its sustainable business model that caters to both shared mobility users and gig economy workers. “Despite several favourable policy interventions from central and state governments, shared electric mobility continues to be a challenging business domain. Shared electric mobility and battery-as-a-service can thrive on a shared vision and the collective actions of policymakers, manufacturers, utility providers, infrastructure companies, and the community at large. Although Yulu solutions are designed to address challenges of urban mobility in India, they have the potential to solve similar issues across the globe,” he added.

