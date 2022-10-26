YouTube updates its designs and features to bring out a new look 

Google has announced new design elements and features on YouTube to facilitate user interface. As per the company, YouTube links in video description was changed to buttons and the actions of like, share and download were formatted with the aim of minimising distractions. The subscribe button on the platform had its shape changed and, to increase visibility, the red colour has got a higher contrast now.

“After introducing and testing several new product features on youtube.com/new earlier this year, we heard from many people who were wondering when we’d make these more broadly available,” Nate Koechley, UX Director, Youtube, stated. The company stated that part of these new features, the pinch-to-zoom, is available on the platform. With this feature, the user can zoom in and out of a video on their iOS or Android phones. And when they let go, the video stays zoomed in, the company added.

Furthermore, new features by the company include precise seeking, or the ability to drag or swipe up while seeking to display a row of thumbnails in the video player to make fine-tuned adjustments and get to the exact part in each video, the company stated. “We launched the ability to long press anywhere on the player to seek and to double tap with two fingers to skip chapters. We also added a graph that shows frequently replayed moments in a video,” Koechley highlighted.

Lastly, the company has developed an ambient mode to introduce a subtle effect so the app background colour adapts to match the video. It mentioned that this feature will be available on both web and mobile via its dark theme. Moreover, the dark theme has been updated to become even darker to help colours pop on the screen.

