YouTube unveils the list of top 10 most-watched regional language ads in 2021

Video streaming platform YouTube has released the list of top 10 most-watched regional language ads in 2021. The annual regional ads leaderboard features ads across six languages including Marathi, Telugu, Bangla, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada. As stated by Sapna Chadha, VP, Marketing, India & South East Asia, Google, 93% of YouTube viewers prefer to watch content in an Indic language of their choice. Brands are also increasingly responding to the importance of their consumers’ language preferences and creating engaging advertising in these to enhance their connect, Chadha noted.



“With the rapid expansion of internet users over the past few years, YouTube is helping connect viewers to a diverse tapestry of helpful content. One of the hallmarks of this is the variety of languages users access content in,” Chadha added.

Mumbai Indians Aaplya Family Cha | Official Marathi TVC

Rapido Bike-Taxi | Smart Ho Toh Rapido | Guru at a Salon | Allu Arjun |

Sunlight Boishakhi Rongeen

Sting

TUCKER MASALA

Kasha astat hya bayka | Cottonking | Bhau beej

Prepare for JEE/NEET with Sri Chaitanya’s expert faculty on Amazon Academy

Circle of Life – A Pavement Dweller’s Journey for Identity | Beyond Banking | Equitas Bank

What is the true Taste Of Success for Sonu Sood?

Ola Autovina Home Delivery!

