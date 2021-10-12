YouTube unveils #CreateWithCare campaign

The campaign seeks to educate and empower creators about building and nurturing an open, inclusive community on YouTube

YouTube, on Tuesday, unveiled #CreateWithCare, a campaign that seeks to educate and empower creators about building and nurturing an open, inclusive community on YouTube. The campaign unites 30 YouTube creators, across eight languages, from across the country, who have pledged to develop content that is mindful of diversity and respectful of different identities, cultures and demographics to continue welcoming all audiences and giving emerging creators an open platform to find their unique voice.

The #CreateWithCare pledge, featuring Technical Guruji, Kabita’s Kitchen, Prajakta Koli, Madan Gowri, My Village Show, Bhadipa among others was unveiled at Creator Camp, YouTube’s dedicated event for creators to learn from each other, the YouTube team and other experts.

Today, 68% of video viewers say that YouTube is created by people like them, a true testament to the fact that it is YouTube’s diverse, vibrant creator ecosystem that endears it to audiences far and wide, Satya Raghavan, director, YouTube Partnerships said. “As more creators come on to YouTube, we have partnered with leading creators to drive #CreateWithCare campaign to help existing and new creators understand the responsibility they have to create content that is sensitive and inclusive. This is yet another way for us to continue to support and grow the creator community responsibly and inspiring the wider creative ecosystem,” he added.

“Empowering women in India is at the heart of our agenda. We recognise that the internet and technology platforms can play an invaluable role in enhancing opportunities for women, when it remains a safe space. It is critical, therefore, for platforms and regulators to join hands with creators in creating a safe online ecosystem in which women can thrive. With content creators playing an ever more crucial role in influencing positive social change, I applaud Youtube’s efforts toward online safety through #CreatewithCare to inspire responsible and inclusive content creation,” Rekha Sharma, chairperson, National Commission for Women, stated.

As per the company, the campaign invites all creators to create content responsibly and will further partner with leading creators to facilitate access to resources and sustain dialogues about how to understand the importance of breaking stereotypes, using the right terminology, and avoiding cultural appropriation when creating content.

