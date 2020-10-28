YouTube today is the #1 platform for accessing videos in Indian regional languages: Sanjay Gupta

2 out of 3 Indians saying that they would rather give up TV than YouTube for a month.

With over 2,500 creator channels now reaching over one million subscribers, YouTube has seen over 45% growth in overall watchtime in July compared to last year for the same period, the platform revealed during its annual event Brandcast. As per YouTube, watchtime of platform gaming videos in India grew by 2x as compared to Q2 2019 and baking videos grew by 3x during the same duration. Further, education and learning channel Wifistudy is now amongst the most popular education channels in Asia Pacific with over 12 million subscribers and over 1.5 billion views.

India is seeing its biggest content revolution and there is a fundamental shift in viewing habits with 2 out of 3 Indians saying that they would rather give up TV than YouTube for a month, Sanjay Gupta, country head and vice president, Google India, said. “Everyday, millions of Indians are coming to YouTube to express their unique passions and create content that is more personal, helpful and accessible. YouTube today caters to the personal interest of a billion Indians across genres, languages, geographies and age groups, making YouTube the #1 platform for accessing videos in regional languages with Hindi leading the charts followed by Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Bengali and others,” he added.

According to YouTube, the content revolution has just not resulted in growth for creators, but today both large and small advertisers are leveraging the platform to drive business results and create unique collaborations with YouTube creators helping brands get better returns over TV. As per a meta analysis of over 100 MMMs conducted by Nielsen across multiple categories, it was concluded that YouTube now delivers 4.8X greater effectiveness than TV and impacts incremental sales. “With our strong reach across the country and high levels of engagement across an unparalleled variety of content along with the ability to personalise at scale, YouTube today delivers more value to the business than ever before,” Gupta stated.