YouTube Shorts to unlock the next chapter of growth through multiformat creators

Since its inception two years ago, YouTube Shorts claims to have grown a community of more than 1.5 billion monthly logged-in users globally, generating 30 billion views per day and reporting four times growth when compared to more than a year ago.

Shorts have become an essential part of the YouTube experience for the creators and viewers, Ajay Vidyasagar, regional director, APAC, YouTube Partnerships, said. “Now being watched by over 1.5 billion logged in users every month globally, the product is growing thanks to the creativity of our community. While we’re still at the beginning of our journey with Shorts, we look forward to continuing to innovate the product so our creators can continue to express themselves, connect with their audiences, and increase their reach and revenue opportunities on the platform,” he added.

As per the company, multiformat creators will pave the way for what’s to come next in digital video. “Moving seamlessly between and leveraging the full breadth of different video formats on YouTube — from Shorts, long-form, live — these multiformat creators and artists are unlocking content combinations to maximise their creativity, reach, community connection and revenue,” the company said in a blogpost. For the video platform, this approach has been yielding real results for both creators and artists. It is to be noted that in April 2022, Shorts containing content sampled from long-form videos generated over 100 billion views. With the launch of Shorts, artist and creator channels uploading both Shorts and long-form are seeing better overall watch time and subscriber growth relative to those only uploading long-form.

Furthermore, YouTube rolled out a new design for YouTube Analytics which will enable creators and artists to see insights and performance data for specific content across different video formats: VOD (video on demand), live and Shorts. This multiformat analytics allows creators to individualise and optimise their content strategies more effectively to make the most of the platform for both reach and revenue opportunities.

“It is our mission to help all artists forge their own path on YouTube. We want YouTube to be the go-to platform for artists to connect and create meaningful relationships with their fans and grow long-term, sustainable music careers. Shorts, combined with long-form video, is proving to be a critical way to do that,” Pawan Agarwal, director, music partnerships, India and South Asia, YouTube, stated.

Also Read: Parimatch News inks two-years title sponsorship deal with ISL’s FC Goa

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook