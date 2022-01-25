YouTube saw over 800 billion gaming-related views in H1 2021: Susan Wojcicki

In a blogpost, YouTube CEO Wojcicki claimed that the platform is focussing towards expanding its ecosystem to help creators capitalise on emerging technologies

YouTube saw over 800 billion gaming-related views in the first half of 2021 with over 90 million hours live-streamed, and over 250 million uploads, according to Susan Wojcicki, CEO, YouTube. In a blog titled, “Update On Our 2022 Priorities,” Wojcicki stated that YouTube stands apart from other platforms because it offers a single destination for gaming creators to tell their stories across multiple video formats, including live-streaming, VOD, and Shorts. “Last year we were thrilled to bring top creators Ludwig, DrLupo, and TimTheTatman to stream exclusively on YouTube and to build even further on their VOD content ambitions. We want to improve the live experience for all creators, as well as viewers,” she added.

The streaming platform claims that its focus is to better live discoverability and introduce more chat features while creating gaming-related Shorts and will roll out the Gifted Memberships feature this year.

Furthermore, the blog highlighted that people come to YouTube every day to learn, whether it’s for help with homework, to explore a new interest, or to develop skills to start a new career. The streaming platform claims that it is committed to doubling the number of users who engage with educational content on YouTube, and is working toward that goal with new product features that will connect viewers with better ways to learn. “Creators and educational organisations are using our platform to help make learning more accessible. Last year, we launched the Mi Aula channels in México and Argentina in partnership with UNESCO to provide students with videos that support the secondary curriculum in their countries. And later this year we’ll extend this effort to students in Brazil through the YouTube Edu channel,” she stated.

As for music, YouTube claims to have more than 50 million music and premium subscribers, including trialers. Last spring, the platform had announced that YouTube paid more than $4 billion to the music industry over the previous 12 months.

Talking about the year ahead, Wojcicki claimed that the platform is focussing towards expanding the YouTube ecosystem to help creators capitalise on emerging technologies, including things like NFTs, while continuing to strengthen and enhance the experiences creators and fans have on YouTube. “As we innovate and build for the future of YouTube, we’re also working to support our creator community. We’re giving creators more control. We launched pre-publish checks last year, which allow creators to find out if there’s a problem with copyright or ad-suitability before hitting publish,” she clarified.

